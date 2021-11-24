Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Nov 2021  Rely upon statistical based model of wind pattern to curb Delhi air pollution: SC
Rely upon statistical based model of wind pattern to curb Delhi air pollution: SC

The SC said due to the seriousness of the issue it will continue to hear the matter and posted the case for the next hearing on November 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested the Centre and Commission for Air Quality Management to rely upon a statistical-based model on wind patterns to take advance measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR before the situation deteriorates.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud, and Surya Kant told the Centre, "When the weather becomes severe then we take measures. These measures have to be taken in anticipation to stop pollution and this anticipation has to be based on a statistical model. This is the National Capital; imagine the signal we are sending to the world. You can stop these activities in the anticipation itself."

 

The Supreme Court said it will not close the air pollution case and give final orders.

The Supreme Court said due to the seriousness of the issue it will continue to hear this matter and posted the case for the next hearing on November 29.

The Apex Court also asked them to continue the measures for controlling air pollution for the next two to three days. In the meantime, if the pollution level becomes 100, then some restrictions can be lifted.

They also asked Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh Governments about any study to show how much stubble has been removed from these States and what emission control methods have been adopted.

 

The court was hearing a plea relating to control rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, the air quality significantly improved from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280 today.

Several areas in the national capital including ITO, Lodhi Road, and Mathura Road recorded air quality in "very poor" air with an AQI of 333, 303, and 346 while the AQI at Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were in the "severe" category with an AQI 422 and 436 respectively.

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the 'satisfactory' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the 'satisfactory' category.

 

