Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Nov 2021  India has potential to soar to No. 1 slot in air travel by next decade: Scindia
India, All India

India has potential to soar to No. 1 slot in air travel by next decade: Scindia

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2021, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2021, 1:58 pm IST

Scindia said the sector is going to see huge growth, at least in the foreseeable next two decades

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) and SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh during inside Boeing 737 MAX as the plane return to the service, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)
 Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) and SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh during inside Boeing 737 MAX as the plane return to the service, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Kolkata: India has the potential to attain the top position in air travel in about a decade, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, underlining the government's commitment to pushing the sunrise sector to scale new heights.

The government, he said, is committed to improving connectivity on both regional and long haul international routes, and has set a target of raising the number of airports to 220 by 2025 from 136 at present.

 

"We have jumped from 74 airports in the last 70 years to 62 (more) airports in the last seven years. Now we have 136 airports. But that's not where we are going to stop. We have a target of a total of 220 airports by 2025, and that include heliport and water ports. The task before us is gigantic. Tomorrow we are going to launch the Jewar airport (near Noida).

"If you look at what we have been able to achieve in the last 5-6 years from 2014-2019....the connectivity growth, civil aviation alone has (grown) 89 per cent, and that helped us in jumping from the seventh position in terms of travel numbers to almost fourth position in 2019. And mind you, we will be jumping to the number one position in the next decade or so," the union minister told a virtual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

 

It has resulted in a whole new market opening up for connectivity and travel, he said, adding much of the growth in the civil aviation sector now will be driven by tier 2 and tier 3 cities as tier-1 cities have reached their maturity.

The minister said most metropolitan cities need a second airport.

"I am looking forward to a location for a second airport in Kolkata. Our metro airports are almost bursting at the seams... I think we need to look at the new airports at all the metros. We are already in the process of a second airport in Delhi and Mumbai. We also need to do that in other cities including Kolkata," he said.

"We have set strong targets over the next 100 days....from either laying the foundation stone of or inaugurating five new airports, six new heliports and 50 new UDAN routes by December or so. Proliferating the last mile connectivity is our target. I think that is fundamental and key to the growth of civil aviation," he said.

 

The minister said connectivity is not just about bringing people close together and driving the economy.

"Two paradigms have changed....from globalisation to hyper localisation, and reaching your destination in the shortest possible time. Connectivity has become the driver of growth. Civil aviation is in its sunrise phase," he said.

Scindia said the sector is going to see huge growth, at least in the foreseeable next two decades. However, it can be achieved only if all stakeholders work in unison, he said, urging the private sector and state governments, too, to join in the effort.

He underscored the need for tapping the potential of civil helicopter space.

 

"The helicopter space is completely untapped in India. It shocks me that India has only 280 (civil) helicopters (registered and operational), out of which 181 are on non-schedule compared to thousands of helicopters in other countries like Brazil, Russia, China. In the last few months, we have come up with a new helicopter policy," he said. 

Tags: air travel, jyotiraditya scinda, sunrise sector
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

500 farmers to reach Delhi on 30 tractors on Nov 29, says Rakesh Tikait

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AFP/File)

Credible data needed on Covid deaths in country: Rahul Gandhi

Indian Railways will now serve freshly cooked food in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Gatiman Express trains. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

The Apex Court also asked them to continue the measures for controlling air pollution for the next two to three days. (AFP)

Rely upon statistical based model of wind pattern to curb Delhi air pollution: SC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham