Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

Police said that an investigation into the alleged death threat is underway

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The cricketer-turned politician urged the Delhi police to provide adequate security.

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."

Shweta Chauhan informed that the investigation into the alleged death threat is underway.