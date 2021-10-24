Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra shifted to govt hospital with suspected dengue

Sunday, Oct 24, 2021 | Last Update : 09:15 PM IST

ANI
Published : Oct 24, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2021, 1:52 pm IST

Mishra's blood sample has been sent for the confirmation of dengue infection

Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, has been shifted to a government hospital after suspected dengue symptoms, a senior jail official informed on Sunday.

"Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a government hospital due to suspected dengue," a senior jail official said.

 

He further informed that the accused's blood sample has been also sent for the confirmation of dengue infection.

Earlier on Saturday, a SWAT team of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch arrested three more persons in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case taking the total number of arrests to 13.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

