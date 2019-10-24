Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

JJP will have key of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, says Dushyant Chautala

The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates is sealed will be decided today. The state went to Assembly polls on October 21.

Jind: As counting of votes has begun for Haryana Assembly elections, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said that both BJP and Congress will not cross the 40 mark in the state and JJP will have the key of the State Assembly.

"Na BJP, na Congress 40 paar karegi, satta ki chaabi JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) ke haath mein hogi (Neither BJP, nor Congress will cross 40 seats. The JJP will have the key to form the government)," Chautala told media here.

"JJP will have the key of Vidhan Sabha of Haryana. Time will tell you more... Haryana wants change," he stated.

Asked whether his party will support BJP or Congress, he said, "Let the result come. We have decided to hold a meeting of MLAs. We will take a decision on this after holding discussions will all of them."

According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1,064 male and 105 female candidates are in the fray.

Ninety candidates are from the BJP, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 Independent and 434 other candidates.

