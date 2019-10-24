Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, All India

Haryana Assembly poll result 2019: BJP, Cong see neck-to-neck contest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 24, 2019, 8:01 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2019, 11:09 am IST

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party may emerge kingmaker in case of hugh Assembly.

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

Haryana: No party seemed to be heading for a clear majority in Haryana on Thursday, with both the ruling BJP and the Congress locked in a close contest, according to the early trends available.

The BJP is leading in 38 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 27 constituencies. The fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, which fought its maiden assembly polls, was also ahead in 11 seats.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Mission 75", saying they would fall way short of their target of winning 75 seats. Chautala said no party would be able to form the government on its own, while adding the JJP will hold the key to formation of the next dispensation. "People of Haryana want change," he told reporters.

Most of the exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, which came to power for the first time on its own in Haryana in 2014.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress are among those who were leading from their respective constituencies, as per the early trends available.

The counting of votes begun at 8 am.

The contest in Haryana is generally a 3-fold one - BJP, Congress, and INLD - this year the recently-formed Jannayak Janta Party or JJP, which broke away from the INLD, has also emerged as a key player. The fate of 1,169 candidates was sealed in EVMs by the voters.

Of the 90 seats, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 falls under General category. This division is what comes to be the hallmark of all elections in the agriculture driven state.

The BJP, which gained many seats in the Jat dominated areas in 2014, is expecting to make a return in the state with more than 70 seats and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is at the forefront of this.

While the Congress, led by state party chief Kumari Selja and party heavyweight Bhupinder Singh Hooda, look to unseat the BJP in the state.

However, the opposition parties struggled to find unity while battling corruption cases and family feuds.

In 2014, BJP had won 47 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 15 seats - coming in a distant third. Regional party Indian National Lok Dal or INLD had got 19 seats and had come in second place.

This election season, the ruling party committed to playing the National Register of Citizens card as a major poll issue with RSS man Khattar himself committed to this.

The opposition parties are tackling the BJP's development and nationalism campaign by propagating about local issues.

Crucial candidates:

 The BJP has fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons— Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh. While Sonali is contesting from Adampur seat, Babita, Yogeshwar and Sandeep have been fielded from Dari, Baroda and Pehowa seats, respectively.

Haryana ministers such as Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in the fray for the BJP.

For the Congress, bigwigs in the contest include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Hooda is up against BJP’s Satish Nandal in his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district. Surjewala, who lost the Jind bypoll in January this year, has again been entrusted by the party and is fielded from Kaithal.

Senior leaders Kiran Choudhary and Ranbir Mahendra have been fielded from Tosham and Adampur, respectively.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala are also in the fray. While Dushyant is contesting from Uchana Kalan in Jind district, Abhay is in the fray from Ellenabad in Sirsa.

Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, congress, bjp, inld
Location: India, Haryana

