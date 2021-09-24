Friday, Sep 24, 2021 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

  Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead
Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2021, 6:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2021, 6:22 pm IST

Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police. (Representational Image - ANI)
New Delhi: Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead Friday inside Delhi's Rohini court by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a swift police counter-fire, officials said.

In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, who were from the rival gang, gunshots could be heard and policemen and lawyers seen in a scramble, but the officials said there were no further injuries or deaths.

 

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said both the assailants were dead along with undertrial prisoner Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted.

"Swift action by police team in launching a counter-fire on the two assailants who were in lawyers' attire and attacked Gogi. Both the assailants are dead along with Gogi," he said.

Later, the Delhi Police said in a tweet, "Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers' attire at a gangster UTP (under trial prisoner) in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred."

It also said the joint commissioner of police (northern range) will enquire into the incident and submit report.

 

Rajiv Agnihotri, an advocate, said, "I was stepping outside the court when the incident happened. I heard firing and later more rounds were fired. One person identified as Gogi was shot dead, following which the Delhi Police retaliated and they shot dead the two assailants. This (incident of firing) has happened for the fourth or fifth time at Rohini. So the situation has not improved so far."

Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police.

He was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi.

 

The Special Cell was on the lookout for Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time before tracing them to their hideout in Gurgaon in March last year.

