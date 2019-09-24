‘Very dangerous’: Apex court supports govt regulation policy of social media

‘The government is the right authority as complex issues such as piracy are involved,’ SC said.

The court said that the government must step in to deal with the issue as courts could not frame a policy on the same. (Photo: Pixabay | Representative)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it supported a policy on social media, adding that misuse of the medium had become “very dangerous”.

The court said that the government must step in to deal with the issue as courts could not frame a policy on the same. “The government is the right authority as complex issues such as piracy are involved,” SC said.

During the hearing, which is still underway, Justice Deepak Gupta remarked "It is dangerous how some of these technologies work. I was thinking of giving up my smart phone and going back to feature phone.”

To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded: “It would be wise. Some of us already have."