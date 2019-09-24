Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

India, All India

Saradha scam: Ex top cop Rajeev Kumar claims CBI 'hounding' him, seeks pre-arrest bail

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 4:05 pm IST

The division bench then fixed Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, which was filed on Monday, for hearing on Wednesday.

Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter. (Photo: File)
 Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case and claimed that the CBI was "hounding" him.

Kumar, who is currently additional director general in the West Bengal CID, said his leave will end on Wednesday and his plea for pre-arrest bail be taken up for hearing urgently. Moving the anticipatory bail petition, his counsel Debasish Roy submitted before a division bench presided by Justice S Munshi, that "the CBI is hounding me (Kumar) like anything." At this, the other judge of the bench Justice S Dasgupta said, "Go and surrender."

The division bench then fixed Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, which was filed on Monday, for hearing on Wednesday. Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter.

The court asked him to explain why it needed to be taken up for urgent hearing. CBI sleuths have gone to several places, including Kumar's official residence at Park Street here, in search of the elusive officer.

Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21.

The agency has given multiple notices to him to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the Saradha scam case. He, however, did not appear before the CBI and has sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

During the hearing before the Alipore Sessions Court, the CBI had claimed that Kumar is not cooperating with it in the probe, and has been evading appearance before its investigation team on frivolous grounds.

Countering the assertion, the senior IPS officer's counsel said Kumar is not a fugitive and is on leave from September 1 to 25.

On September 19, the agency had moved the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Alipore, seeking an arrest warrant against Kumar. The court had, however, said the CBI does not need its warrant, as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted bar on his arrest in the chitfund case.

Prior to that, Kumar had approached the Barasat district court for pre-arrest bail, but it disposed of his application on the ground that it did not have jurisdiction in the matter, as the case was registered at Alipore court. The Calcutta High Court had on September 13 vacated its interim order granting him protection from arrest. It had also rejected his plea for quashing the CBI notice that sought his appearance for interrogation in the case.

Earlier on May 23, the apex court had vacated an interim protection to Kumar from arrest by the CBI. The agency had summoned Kumar on May 27 for questioning in connection with the ponzi scam, challenging which he had moved the high court, seeking quashing of the notice.

Kumar was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chitfund cases.

The chitfund scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar's tenure as the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner.

The headquarters of the Saradha Group at Midland Park complex was within the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The Supreme Court had on February 5 prevented the agency from any coercive action against Kumar and directed him to cooperate with CBI questioning at a "neutral place". He was then questioned by the agency for nearly 40 hours over five days at its office in Shillong in February.

Tags: rajeev kumar, calcutta high court, saradha chit fund case
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Shah pitches for welfare schemes for private security guards

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has dissolved the party's executive in Rajasthan, days after its all six legislators joined the Congress and the brawl among activists at its office. (Photo: File)

After 6 legislator joined Congress, Mayawati dissolves Rajasthan BSP executive

Ghosh added, ‘The TMC is creating fear among the people, they want those who have joined the BJP to come back to their party and that is why they are creating an atmosphere of fear. But people of Bengal are not foolish to believe in the TMC.’ (Photo: ANI)

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: WB BJP prez Dilip Ghosh

Pankaj is the eyewitness in the case as he saw his brother getting mercilessly attacked by the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man kills sister's friend over suspicion of affair

MOST POPULAR

1

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

2

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

3

Sky in Indonesia turns blood red as massive wildfires haze crisis worsens

4

Indian man caught stealing 2 mangoes at Dubai airport to quench thirst, to be deported

5

Trump complains that he deserves honour, says ‘no idea why Obama got Nobel Prize

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham