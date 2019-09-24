Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 AM IST

India, All India

Name JNU after Jayaprakash: BSM

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 1:38 am IST

He added that as many institutions are named after the first Prime Minister, the name of the university should be changed to “avoid confusion”.

Jayaprakash Narayan
 Jayaprakash Narayan

New Delhi: Entering the debate over the change of name of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) has suggested that it may be named after socialist icon Jaiprakash Narayan, which will also enable the institution to retain its initials.

BSM national organising secretary Mukul Kanitkar said, “Jayaprakash Narayan was a great politician. He fought against the emergency and the fascist approach of Indira Gandhi. He fought for democracy so his values will be accepted to all.”

He added that as many institutions are named after the first Prime Minister, the name of the university should be changed to “avoid confusion”.  “There are stadiums in the name of Nehru whereas there is no contribution of that great soul to the field of sports or the field of academics. Even then, because a party that is privately owned by a family has been in government for so long, thousands and thousands of places have been named after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as if there are no other great souls in this country. This must change. So new institutions should not be named after those people,” he stated.

Mr Kanitkar’s statement came in the wake of suggestions from some quarters that the name of the university should be changed due to its alleged affiliation with far-left ideology. The university was in the thick of controversy after a few of its student leaders, including JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, were arrested in 2016 for holding a protest on campus and were charged with sedition.

Mr Kanitkar, however, was all praises for the university. “Though it is in the news for the wrong reasons, the academic standards, the academic rigour and the kind of research that is done in JNU is marvellous and that is why, it is one of the best universities in this country,” he said.

BSM claims to be working with the objective of national resurgence in the field of education. Among its stated aims are evolving national education policy, curriculum, system and methodology based on the “integral Bharatiya vision, rooted in its eternal ethos and centred at the overall development of the country.”

Tags: bharatiya shikshan mandal, jayaprakash narayan

Latest From India

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand wants to try her luck in politics

NSCN(I-M) is yet to issue any statement. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Tribal groups plead for Naga peace pact

Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal narrowly escapes air crash

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

‘Your attitude is of defiance’: SC raps govt over Kochi flats

MOST POPULAR

1

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

2

Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

3

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

4

TVS launches sportier NTorq 125 Race Edition

5

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham