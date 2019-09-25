Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

GST move to cut tourism services tax won't hit revenue: Goa CM

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 9:05 pm IST

In recent meeting, the GST Council resolved to decrease tax on hotel room tariff from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Sawant reasoned that the move is set to boost tourism in the state which will compensate for the potential revenue loss. (Photo: File)
 Sawant reasoned that the move is set to boost tourism in the state which will compensate for the potential revenue loss. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Tuesday, said the GST Council's decision to slash tax on tourism services will not affect revenue collection in the state.

Sawant reasoned that the move is set to boost tourism in the state which will compensate for the potential revenue loss.

In recent meeting, the GST Council resolved to decrease tax on hotel room tariff from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Sawant said Goa has witnessed a 26 per cent deficit in its GST collection, which is being compensated by the Centre.

"The Centre will continue compensating us for the difference for another two years. We will take appropriate measures in consultation with the Union government after that," he said.

Tourism is the mainstay of revenue for the coastal state which is a preferred beach destination for domestic as well as foreign tourists.

Tags: goa, pramod sawant
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

P Chidambaram shares PM Modi's birthday greetings on twitter; acknowledges from jail

Photo: Representational image

'Apt time to bring temple bill in J&K, rebuild Martand Sun temple,' demand Pandits

The Defence Minister said that Indian Coast Guard is playing a pivotal role in building this synergy and cohesion of efforts between all stakeholders responsible for ensuring safety and security in Indian Maritime zones. (Photo: ANI)

Resolve to not let 'non-state', 'state-sponsored' terrorism on our territory: Rajnath Singh

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank. The registration of the case comes at a time when assembly polls are due in the state next month. (Photo: ANI)

ED files PMLA case in Maharashtra bank scam case; books Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, others

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

2

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

3

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi? Find out

4

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

5

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham