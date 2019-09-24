Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

Congress' Milind Deora lauds 'Howdy, Modi' event, PM Modi responds

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2019
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

Earlier, Deora had also supported Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in August.

New Delhi: Eyebrows were raised across political spectrum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former Mumbai Congress chief and former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora for appreciating his recent Houston event. Earlier, Deora had also supported Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in August.

On Sunday, Deora tweeted: “PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Murli Deora) was of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud.”

In reply, Modi tweeted on Monday: “Thank You @milinddeora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. (sic).”

Deora again lauded Modi by tweeting in reply, “In my many interactions with my Democrat and Republican friends, they too acknowledge India’s leadership in the 21st century.”

Deora has been keeping a low-profile after his resignation as chief unit chief was accepted early this month.

