Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Aug 2022  CBI raids RJD MLA over land for railways jobs case on day of Nitish floor test
India, All India

CBI raids RJD MLA over land for railways jobs case on day of Nitish floor test

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2022, 10:20 am IST

Separately, searches were conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation today at multiple locations in Bihar and Ranchi in Jharkhand

Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna. (ANI)
 Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna. (ANI)

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids in Bihar in alleged land-for railways jobs case.

Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," says Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna.

Separately, searches were conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation today at multiple locations in Bihar and Ranchi in Jharkhand in its ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.

The raids are being conducted after the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra who is MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren.

The locations are linked to one Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians.

Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra. A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

Tags: rjd mla, cbi raids, bihar chief minister nitish kumar, rjd mlc sunil singh
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Digvijaya Singh and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced details of the countrywide yatra at the party headquarters in Delhi. — PTI

Cong launches logo, website of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Now-suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh with supporters following his release, hours after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP suspends Raja Singh MLA after his arrest over Prophet remark

A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Assembly speaker refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham