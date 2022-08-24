Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Aug 2022  BJP suspends Raja Singh MLA after his arrest over Prophet remark
India, All India

BJP suspends Raja Singh MLA after his arrest over Prophet remark

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : Aug 24, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2022, 7:35 am IST

Raja Singh released on bail, Party issues 10-day showcause

Now-suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh with supporters following his release, hours after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Now-suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh with supporters following his release, hours after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The police arrested BJP Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh in the morning and the party suspended him for his alleged objectionable comments on a religion. He released on conditional bail in the evening.

The BJP also held out the possibility of his expulsion following alleged derogatory and objectionable remarks in a video Raja Singh posted on Monday night on YouTube, The video was subsequently removed from the platform. However, before it was taken down, it quickly made the rounds on various social media platforms, angering people belonging to a certain community.

Angry groups of people, upset with the content of Raja Singh’s post, began protesting. Even as AIMIM MLAs Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and Kausar Mohiuddin, among other party leaders, took to the streets to pacify the crowds, a case was filed against the BJP MLA at the Dabeerpura police station.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the video contained derogatory and objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Owaisi demanded a thorough investigation into the episode to ensure the BJP MLA was appropriately punished.

Owaisi alleged that Raja Singh’s comments were designed to destroy communal harmony in Hyderabad and Telangana, and added that inciting Muslims had now become a policy for the BJP.

Tuesday’s arrest of Raja Singh and his subsequent release after high drama during the day, was preceded by his stiff opposition to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city on August 20.

This is not the first time that Raja Singh butted heads with the comedian. Late last year, Faruqui’s show was cancelled following threats of disruption from Raja Singh. This time, the show was held amidst tight security. Raja Singh had said that he would post a ‘comedy’ video in response, and it was this video that resulted in his arrest and suspension from the party.

At the Nampally criminal courts where Raja Singh was produced after his arrest, tensions ran high for some time with groups of supporters from both sides gathering. The situation, however, never got out of hand because of heavy police presence and caning of both groups by the police to disperse them.

Raja Singh’s lawyer K. Karuna Sagar told reporters outside the courthouse that the police did not follow due procedure in arresting Raja Singh and the police’ remand request was rejected by the court. Raja Singh has been released on a personal bail of Rs.20,000, he said.

Tags: telangana bjp mla t. raja singh, t raja singh, controversial remarks against prophet mohammad, raja singh arrest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna. (ANI)

CBI raids RJD MLA over land for railways jobs case on day of Nitish floor test

Digvijaya Singh and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced details of the countrywide yatra at the party headquarters in Delhi. — PTI

Cong launches logo, website of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Assembly speaker refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham