  India   All India  24 Aug 2021  Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM

PTI
Published : Aug 24, 2021, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2021, 4:03 pm IST

Union minister Narayan Rane (PTI file photo)
Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official police said.

 

Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody, the official said.

There were reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap, Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

The former chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said.

 

Tags: narayan rane, uddhav thackeray, union minister
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

