Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Aug 2021  India risks six lakh cases daily without more Covid-19 vaccines: Study
India, All India

India risks six lakh cases daily without more Covid-19 vaccines: Study

BLOOMBERG
Published : Aug 24, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2021, 11:56 am IST

Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the government executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (PTI file photo)
 People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: India may record an unprecedented 600,000 new infections a day if the country fails to boost the pace of vaccination and avert a third coronavirus wave, according to a new study.

The National Institute of Disaster Management -- which falls under the interior ministry -- predicts a surge in cases as early as October. Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the government executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated, citing a study by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Energy University and Nirma University.

 

The NIDM advises organizing hospital beds and and vaccinating the vulnerable to avert the devastation of the second wave that peaked in May, after killing more than 250,000 residents. Other forecasters have also predicted a new wave in coming weeks, though most see it as weaker than the previous surge.

The handling of the second wave led to widespread criticism of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity fell to 24% in August from 66% a year ago, the India Today survey showed. India has fully vaccinated only 9% of its population.

The study, while acknowledging lack of scientific evidence that a possible third wave may affect kids, suggested vaccinating children with serious underlying health conditions.

 

Tags: covid vaccination, national institute of disaster management, covid jab, daily infections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

Union minister Narayan Rane (PTI file photo)

Would have slapped Uddhav: Narayan Rane's remarks spark row

A health worker injects a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine in Mumbai on August 23, 2021. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

India logs 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest in 156 days

A Chakma family in Arunachal Pradesh. (AFP file photo)

90 per cent Indian citizens, say Chakmas, slam government's relocation bid

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham