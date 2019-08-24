Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Woman given triple talaq for giving birth to girl child in Ayodhya

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 12:36 pm IST

The 23-year-old woman alleged that she was being harassed as her father could not fulfil her husband's dowry demands.

Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl. (Photo: ANI)
 Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya: A case has been registered against a man for giving instant triple talaq to his wife allegedly after she gave birth to a girl child in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl.

The 23-year-old woman alleged that she was being harassed as her father could not fulfil her husband's dowry demands.

"Since the first month of our wedding, my husband started torturing me for dowry. When I gave birth to a girl I was given triple talaq. I demand justice," she told ANI here.

Anjum was married to Astikhar Ahmed in Nakatwara village under Maharajgunj limits in November 2018.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the woman.

An investigation in the case is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, Ayodhya Rural SP Sailendra Kumar Singh said.

Tags: ban on instant triple talaq, triple talaq, girl child
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

Latest From India

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Nun, who protested against Bishop, served notice for complaint against superior

'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)

Political stability makes India attractive investment hub: PM in UAE

Jaitley was suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma. (Photo: File | PTI)

RIP Arun Jaitley -- tall leader, economic reformist, cricket enthusiast...

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

MOST POPULAR

1

2019 Apple iPhone 11 trailer released

2

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

3

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

4

Upcoming iPad Pro to come with beastly specs

5

Apple’s dangerous mistake exposed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham