UP: Woman given triple talaq for giving birth to girl child in Ayodhya

The 23-year-old woman alleged that she was being harassed as her father could not fulfil her husband's dowry demands.

Ayodhya: A case has been registered against a man for giving instant triple talaq to his wife allegedly after she gave birth to a girl child in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl.

"Since the first month of our wedding, my husband started torturing me for dowry. When I gave birth to a girl I was given triple talaq. I demand justice," she told ANI here.

Anjum was married to Astikhar Ahmed in Nakatwara village under Maharajgunj limits in November 2018.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the woman.

An investigation in the case is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, Ayodhya Rural SP Sailendra Kumar Singh said.