Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to examine criminalisation of triple talaq

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 2:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 3:44 am IST

The court has issued notice both on declaring instant triple talaq a criminal offence and retrospective applicability of the law.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the challenge to the provisions in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that criminalises the instant triple talaq and provides for the imprisonment of husband for divorcing wife and the retrospective applicability of the law.

Seeking the Centre’s response on multiple petitions challenging different aspects of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, also known as triple talaq law, the bench of Jusrice N.V.Ramana and Justice Ajay Rastogi referring to child marriage and dowry asked if a practice having no sanction of law still prevails why can’t Parliament make a law to curb it. The court has issued notice both on declaring instant triple talaq a criminal offence and retrospective applicability of the law.

The court will examine can a legislation make a practice, declared void by the top court, an offence; the retrospective application of law and while considering bail plea by the husband, accused of pronouncing instant triple talaq, wife has to be heard.

Justice Ramana said that the provision that wife has to be heard while considering husband’s plea bail was akin to the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The top court sought Centre’s response on petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Kerala- based Samastha Kerala Jamaithul Ulema and others — all challenging the validity of the triple talaq law. Addressing the court, senior counsel Salman Khurshid said that the top court constitution bench has already held instant triple talaq as void and with Parliament enacting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, amounts to declaring it null and void once again.

The petitioner organisations Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Samastha Kerala Jamaithul Ulema and others have  sought the declaration that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 notified on July 31, 2019 is violative of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 123 of the Constitution of India and thus unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Seeking the stay of the operation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, till the plea is decided by the court, the petitioners have contended that the law directed at Muslim community has national ramifications, which, if not checked, may lead to “polarization and disharmony” in society. .

“The Act has introduced penal legislation, specific to a class of persons based on religious identity.  It is causative of grave public mischief, which, if unchecked, may lead to polarization and disharmony in society”, says the petition by Samastha Kerala Jamaithul Ulema invoking Article 32 of the constitution for protecting the fundamental rights.

The intent behind the Act, the petition says is not “abolition of Triple Talaq but punishment of Muslim husbands” as Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act provides for 3 year sentence when a Muslim husband pronounces Triple Talaq.

Assailing the provision that criminalizes the instant triple talaq, the petition by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, says, “Needless to say, that the Act criminalizes the pronouncement despite the fact that the marriage subsists even after the said pronouncement.”

It has described as “ill-conceived” and “excessive and disproportionate”, the provision providing for imprisonment upto three years qarguing that sentence in case of other serious offences is much less.

Tags: supreme court, triple talaq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year. (Photo: PTI)

India, US review defence, security, key policy issues

The investigation report said that the “Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)” system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the crew of the helicopter. (Photo: ANI)

5 IAF officers guilty of Mi-17 crash: Probe

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh interacts with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi as he leaves after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, other Oppn leaders to attempt J&K visit today

Children walk past concertina wire during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Curbs in Srinagar back, march foiled

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham