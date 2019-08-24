Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

Taking to his twitter handle, President Kovind wished people a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations.

 Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone's good health and happiness on the joyous occasion. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone's good health and happiness on the joyous occasion.

"Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!", the Prime Minister tweeted.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. An idol of infant Krishna over a beautifully decorated swing is often the centre of festivities with dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition being organised at different places.

In Mathura, which is considered to be the birthplace or 'Janmabhoomi' of Lord Krishna, devotees thronged temples in large numbers on Saturday to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.

