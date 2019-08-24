Pakistan creates ‘Kashmir Desk’ for global propaganda

Pakistan is building a global campaign against India on Kashmir issue before the UN General Assembly meeting next month.

Pakistan has also asked its citizens to use Twitter and other social media platforms to launch campaign against India.

New Delhi: Stung by the major setback at the UN Security Council, Pakistan has now decided to increase its diplomatic outreach to influence decisions in its favour on Kashmir at the UN high table.

Pakistan has started mobilising its diaspora to campaign and lobby with foreign countries against India’s move to revoke Article 370 from J&K. Pakistan is building a global campaign against India on Kashmir issue before the UN General Assembly meeting next month.

Pakistan has created a new “Kashmir Desk” in its foreign affairs ministry to drive its Kashmir agenda and all its missions abroad have been asked create “Kashmir Desks”. These “desks” have been send pointers on how to build campaigns with the respective local governments. It is learnt that the officials from these desks have been mandated to meet with lobbyists and try to get articles published on Kashmir in leading dailies to influence people.

Pakistan is desperately trying to portray an alarming picture of Kashmir in a bid to create an impression at the international level that situation is out of control in the state and needs urgent global intervention.

Recently on Independence Day, thousands of Pakistani and their supporters protested outside the Indian high commission in London in support of Kashmir. The protesters were carrying banners saying “Kashmir is Burning”, “Free Kashmir”. In Canada’s Vancouver, too, a similar marched was organised in front of the Indian consulate in support for Kashmir.

Retired Pakistani diplomats and members of the thinktanks too have been activated. Recently, former Pakistani diplomats Ashraf Jehangir Qazi and Abdul Basit were seen justifying “jihad” against India.

Former high commissioner of Pakistan to India Abdul Basit said that it is right of Pakistan and other countries of the world to help in the “armed struggle” in Kashmir. This is a marked change from the traditional Pakistani position that has so far officially talked about giving moral support to Kashmir.

Pakistan has also asked its citizens to use Twitter and other social media platforms to launch campaign against India. With its statements not getting much traction from the international community, the next big step will be to push cross border terrorism.