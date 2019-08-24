Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

Nun, who protested against Bishop, served notice for complaint against superior

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 1:36 pm IST

Sister Lucy had complained to the police as well as the congregation that she was locked up in the convent's room by the senior nun.

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)
 Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to expelled nun Sister Lucy Kalappura and asked her to withdraw a police complaint against a local superior. The congregation has also asked the nun to issue an apology to her senior.

Sister Lucy had complained to the police as well as the congregation that she was locked up in the convent's room by the senior nun.

However, the FCC said that after going through the CCTV footage, it was found that the "sister superior did not lock you up in your room. She only locked the convent before she went for the Holy Mass. It is her right and duty to keep the convent safe from criminals and trespassers."

It also asked her explanations in writing regarding the police complaints within three days from the reception of this show-cause notice.

"Any failure to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the above may invite, from the part of the FCC, legal procedures against you as envisaged by the Indian legal system, in addition to the provisions of canon law and the proper law of the FCC," it said.

Lucy Kalappura was one of the five nuns who had staged a protest in September last year against rape accused prelate, Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Tags: lucy kalappurakkal, fcc, cctv, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

'Political stability, predictable policy framework makes India attractive investment destination,' PM Modi said while interacting with NRI business community in UAE. (Photo: Twitter)

Political stability makes India attractive investment hub: PM in UAE

Jaitley was suffering from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma. (Photo: File | PTI)

RIP Arun Jaitley -- tall leader, economic reformist, cricket enthusiast...

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Zafrin Anjum, a resident of Jana Bazar in Haider Ganj Tehsil in Ayodhya, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on August 18 after she gave birth to her second child, a girl. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Woman given triple talaq for giving birth to girl child in Ayodhya

MOST POPULAR

1

2019 Apple iPhone 11 trailer released

2

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

3

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

4

Upcoming iPad Pro to come with beastly specs

5

Apple’s dangerous mistake exposed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham