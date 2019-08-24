Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

India, All India

Navy on high alert in Tamil Nadu following intel inputs

PTI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 7:53 pm IST

Armed forces were deployed at temples, mosques and churches, which were normally targeted by terrorists as was done in Sri Lanka recently.

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: Representational| File)
 Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: Representational| File)

Coimbatore/Kochi: The Indian Navy has sounded a high-alert at sea following intelligence inputs that six members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba have intruded into Tamil Nadu, as strict surveillance continued in various parts of the State for the second day on Saturday.

Following intelligence inputs, "the Indian Navy continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in coastal areas," a defence spokesman told PTI at Kochi in Kerala.

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had on Friday said the city was under a high alert following information that the terrorists were heading there.

Police said on Saturday that vehicle-checks were intensified on arterial roads and highways connecting Coimbatore city with neighbouring states, and baggage thoroughly checked by armed police personnel.

Similarly checks were on in railway stations, bus-stands and the airport, they said.

The Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag march at Mettupalayam, about 35 km from Coimbatore, to instil confidence in people about security.

Armed forces were deployed at temples, mosques and churches, which were normally targeted by terrorists as was done in Sri Lanka recently, police sources said.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera had on Friday also directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state.

Tags: tamil nadu, high alert, intel inputs
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

Latest From India

Photo: Representational image

Man suspected to have terror links nabbed in Kerala

The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry. (Photo:File | ANI)

J&K's delimitation process to be completed in 14 months after approval from HM: EC Report

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley's extended family and his impeccable gesture...

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham