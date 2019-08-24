Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

J&K's delimitation process to be completed in 14 months after approval from HM: EC Report

J&K and Ladakh will become two UTs from October 31st which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry. (Photo:File | ANI)
Mumbai: The Election Commission (EC) is rolling up its sleeves to execute the delimitation exercise after the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

It will take 14 months for the plan to be executed according to the initial internal report, News 18 reported.

The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry.

The report was prepared by the EC based on its experience from Uttarakhand in 2000-2001.

The officers were asked to study the recent precedents of delimitation when Uttarkhand was given separate statehood in 2000.

The delimitation process mainly involves redrawing boundaries and allocating seats keeping the population of the region in mind.

The delimitation commission comprises of 4 members of which one represents the EC.

Last month, the government revoked article 370  which gave special status to the region. The parliament gave a nod to the legislation for bifurcation of the state.

Officially, J&K and Ladakh will become two UTs from October 31st which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The UT of J&K will have a lieutenant governor with its assembly having a maximum strength of 107. 24 seats will remain vacant as the fall under PoK.

Key subjects such as law and order will be at the centre.

