India, US review defence, security, key policy issues

While visas remain an important part of talks, the dialogue also incorporates discussions on maritime security.

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior officials of India and the United States carried out a comprehensive review of defence, security and key foreign policy issues under the framework of “2+2 Dialogue” between the two strategic partners. The two-day meeting took place in Monterey, California.

“The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in cross-cutting defence, security and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 ministerial meeting of September 2018, and explored further possibilities of cooperation in these fields based on common interest. They also discussed regional developments, and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The two sides agreed to carry forward these discussions,” said a press statement.

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year.

The inter-sessional meeting mechanism was set up pursuant to the inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue held last September. The 2+2 dialogue was conceived to discuss foreign and defence policy issues jointly rather than look at them separately.

While visas remain an important part of talks, the dialogue also incorporates discussions on maritime security.

The US is seeking a firm commitment from India on the South China Sea with regard to freedom of sailing etc., while India wants commitment from US and Japan on the economic aspect of Indo-Pacific corridor where it has deep interest due to trade.

On the SCS, India may take a cautious approach due upcoming border talks with China.

The Indian delegation at the 2+2 Dialogue was led jointly by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary in ministry of external affairs, and V. Anandarajan, joint secretary in ministry of defence. The US delegation was led jointly by ambassador Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, and Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.