Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

India, All India

India, US review defence, security, key policy issues

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 3:48 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 3:48 am IST

While visas remain an important part of talks, the dialogue also incorporates discussions on maritime security.

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year. (Photo: PTI)
 This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior officials of India and the United States carried out a comprehensive review of defence, security and key foreign policy issues under the framework of “2+2 Dialogue” between the two strategic partners. The two-day meeting took place in Monterey, California.

“The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in cross-cutting defence, security and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 ministerial meeting of September 2018, and explored further possibilities of cooperation in these fields based on common interest. They also discussed regional developments, and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The two sides agreed to carry forward these discussions,” said a press statement.

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year.

The inter-sessional meeting mechanism was set up pursuant to the inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue held last September. The 2+2 dialogue was conceived to discuss foreign and defence policy issues jointly rather than look at them separately.

While visas remain an important part of talks, the dialogue also incorporates discussions on maritime security.

The US is seeking a firm commitment from India on the South China Sea with regard to freedom of sailing etc., while India wants commitment from US and Japan on the economic aspect of Indo-Pacific corridor where it has deep interest due to trade.

On the SCS, India may take a cautious approach due upcoming border talks with China.

The Indian delegation at the 2+2 Dialogue was led jointly by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary in ministry of external affairs, and V. Anandarajan, joint secretary in ministry of defence. The US delegation was led jointly by ambassador Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, and Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

Tags: india-us, south china sea, s jaishankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The investigation report said that the “Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)” system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the crew of the helicopter. (Photo: ANI)

5 IAF officers guilty of Mi-17 crash: Probe

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh interacts with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi as he leaves after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, other Oppn leaders to attempt J&K visit today

Children walk past concertina wire during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Curbs in Srinagar back, march foiled

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: ANI)

Congress in a fresh row on ‘demonising’ of PM

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham