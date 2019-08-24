Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

India, All India

India not just Union of States but Union of people: Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 10:15 am IST

'To be a proud Catholic is something great in this country at this stage,' he said.

Justice Joseph further said that he takes pride in being a Catholic. (Photo: ANI)
 Justice Joseph further said that he takes pride in being a Catholic. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph on Friday said that India is not only a Union of States but also a Union of people representing several religions and cultures.

"To me, India that is Bharat is not only a Union of States, its a Union of people belonging to several religions, representing various cultures, several languages and civilizations. So, it is a Union of all diversities, that is what is India. The moment this diversity is taken away, it is not India, it is something else," he said while speaking at the All India Catholic Union Centenary celebration programme.

He said it is not the Constitution which is bad but the people manning the constitutional institutions who do not respect constitutional values.

"The country is going back not because the Constitution is bad but because people who man the Constitution, or the people who man the constitutional institutions probably do not respect the constitutional values. That is the whole trouble that we are facing," the former Supreme Court judge said.

"I also wanted to make a reference to Dr Ambedkar when he said -- this Constitution will not fail us, probably we may fail the Constitution. That is actually the ground reality," he said.

Justice Joseph further said that he takes pride in being a Catholic.

"To be a proud Catholic is something great in this country at this stage," he said.

Tags: kurian joseph, retired supreme court judge, dr ambedkar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the passing out parade of IPS probationers at National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah says, 'Under PM's leadership Sadar Patel's dream was fulfilled'

During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Independent MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody

Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone's good health and happiness on the joyous occasion. (Photo: PTI)

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

The top court said it would hear on August 26 the pleas filed by Chidambaram challenging the high court's August 20 order. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: Chidambaram asked Peter, Indrani to take care of Karti, ED tells SC

MOST POPULAR

1

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

2

Upcoming iPad Pro to come with beastly specs

3

Apple’s dangerous mistake exposed

4

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

5

Instagram, Reddit memes help people struggling with depression

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham