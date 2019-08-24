Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

'Has any BJP leader said stop demonising the opposition and its leader?' asks Sibal

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 4:38 pm IST

The reaction comes a day after Congress leaders said that always demonising Modi government won't help.

 'Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to 'stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders'?' Sibal asked (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his  party to 'stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders'?"

This reaction comes a day after Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor backed Jairam Ramesh's statement in which he said 'demonising the ruling government won't help.'

While Singhvi said Modi's acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise, Tharoor said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism of him.

"Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him," Singhvi tweeted while echoing Ramesh's views.

"Acts are always good, bad and indifferent-they must be judged issue-wise and not person-wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds," he said.

Some Congress leaders also hailed the government's move of revoking Article 370.

