Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

India, All India

Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley's health deteriorates: Sources

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 8:53 am IST

Arun Jaitley was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. (Photo: PTI)
 Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The health of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted to AIIMS, deteriorated on Friday, hospital sources said.

Arun Jaitley was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Arun Jaitley's health since August 10.

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Jaitley's health and meet his family members.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Arun Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Arun Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Tags: arun jaitley, all india institute of medical sciences
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Independent MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody

Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone's good health and happiness on the joyous occasion. (Photo: PTI)

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

The top court said it would hear on August 26 the pleas filed by Chidambaram challenging the high court's August 20 order. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: Chidambaram asked Peter, Indrani to take care of Karti, ED tells SC

The Orissa High Court has acquitted a man in a murder case after he spent 21 years and nine months behind the bars. (Representational Image)

After spending 21 years in jail, Court acquits Odisha man saying ‘he’s innocent’

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s dangerous mistake exposed

2

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

3

Instagram, Reddit memes help people struggling with depression

4

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

5

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham