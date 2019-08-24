Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

India, All India

Congress in a fresh row on ‘demonising’ of PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 3:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 3:35 am IST

Singhvi said demonising the Prime Minister was “wrong” and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: ANI)
 Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress was caught in a new controversy on Friday as a section of senior leadership came out and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be demonised “just like that”.

A day after senior leader Jairam Ramesh, it was the turn of his Rajya Sabha colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi to speak on those lines on Friday.

Mr Singhvi said demonising the Prime Minister was “wrong” and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise.

“Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him”.

“Acts are always good, bad and indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds,” he said.

Soon,  Thiruvavnath-apuram MP Shashi Tharoor agreed with him also on Twitter.

“As you know I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing. Which would add credibility to out criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time”.

Mr Ramesh had said at a book launch on Thursday, that Mr Modi’s governance model was “not a complete negative story”, adding that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

Mr Ramesh had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for Mr Modi.

The comments by these leaders assume significance as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had carried on personal attacks on  the Prime Minister before the Lok Sabha elections.

Picking on the Rafael issue, Mr Gandhi had coined the slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai” to target the PM.

After the miserable showing at the hustings, Mr Gandhi had in the first stocktaking CWC meeting blamed the senior leaders for not doing their best to take his slogan to the masses.

However, asked for an official reaction on  the comments by the senior leaders, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said : “It is better to ask those leaders what they meant”.

Tags: narendra modi, jairam ramesh, abhishek manu singhvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year. (Photo: PTI)

India, US review defence, security, key policy issues

The investigation report said that the “Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)” system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the crew of the helicopter. (Photo: ANI)

5 IAF officers guilty of Mi-17 crash: Probe

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh interacts with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi as he leaves after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, other Oppn leaders to attempt J&K visit today

Children walk past concertina wire during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Curbs in Srinagar back, march foiled

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham