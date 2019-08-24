Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar man held for simultaneously working on three govt posts

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 4:34 pm IST

He was getting salaries from three different government jobs, simultaneously, for 30 years.

Absconding Ram managed to fool the government for three decades until his triple scam was exposed by the department authorities. (Photo: ANI)
 Absconding Ram managed to fool the government for three decades until his triple scam was exposed by the department authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Kishanganj: In a scandalous fraud case, a man, Suresh Ram was allegedly found to have held down and drawn salaries from three different government jobs, simultaneously, for 30 years.

This scam came into light after Ram's job details were revealed through the new Centralised Funds Management System (CFMS) which has recently been adopted by the Finance Department in Bihar. The accused has been absconding.

"On being called, Ram did not appear with complete documents. He carried his PAN card and Aadhaar Card only. The department authorities asked him to come with complete documents and since then he is absconding," Karn added.

"By the help of CFMS system, it was revealed that the same person with the same name, date of birth, is employed in three departments. Taking serious note of this matter, Bihar Government Deputy Secretary, Chandrashekhar Prasad Singh has directed to fire him at the earliest and file an FIR against him," said Madhusudan Kumar Karna, Executive Engineer, and Building Construction Department.

Reportedly, Ram used to receive salaries as Assistant Engineer from Building Construction Department, the Department of Water Resources in Banka district and from Bhimnagar East Embankment of Supaul. He even got promoted at his jobs.

Absconding Ram managed to fool the government for three decades until his triple scam was exposed by the department authorities.

Tags: fraud, absconding, government jobs
Location: India, Bihar

Latest From India

'Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to 'stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders'?' Sibal asked (Photo: FIle)

'Has any BJP leader said stop demonising the opposition and its leader?' asks Sibal

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. (Photo: File)

'Long innings as a public figure': Sonia Gandhi on Jaitley's death

The prime minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. He is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Jaitley's family asks PM Modi to continue with his official trip aboard

MOST POPULAR

1

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

2

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

3

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

4

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

5

2019 Apple iPhone 11 trailer released

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham