Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 AM IST

India, All India

5 IAF officers guilty of Mi-17 crash: Probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 3:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 3:46 am IST

The Mi-17 V-5 chopper had crashed within 10 minutes of taking off, as Pakistan Air Force and IAF aircraft were involved in a dog fight.

The investigation report said that the “Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)” system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the crew of the helicopter. (Photo: ANI)
 The investigation report said that the “Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)” system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the crew of the helicopter. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A probe by Indian Air Force has found that Mi-17 IAF helicopter that crashed in Budgam on February 27 was hit by India’s own Spyder air defence missile system.

The probe has found five Indian Air Force officers guilty of negligence. At least two senior officers could face court martial proceedings, said sources.

The helicopter was hit by missile minutes after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had entered Indian air space near Nowshera to bomb militarily installations in retaliation of air strike carried out by IAF at terror camps in Balakot.  

Six military personnel and a civilian were killed in the crash. IAF headquarters had ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) into the incident under an Air Commodore-ranked officer.

The helicopter was hit by the missile when it was approaching the air base and was in contact with the air traffic control (ATC). Despite being in touch with the ATC it was hit by missiles as the weapon operators thought it was an unmanned aircraft.

Moreover, sources said that Integrated Air Command and Control System,  had not designated the helicopter as an enemy aircraft. IAF had transferred the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Srinagar base to ensure a thorough probe into the incident.

The Mi-17 V-5 chopper had crashed within 10 minutes of taking off, as Pakistan Air Force and IAF aircraft were involved in a dog fight.

The investigation report said that  the “Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)” system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the crew of the helicopter.

The IFF helps air defence radars identify whether an aircraft or helicopter is friendly or hostile. Some reports said that IFF was usually switched off as the signals interfere with civilian aircraft which operate from Srinagar airport.

The probe examined the role of various people, including those controlling the air defence system when the helicopter was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

Tags: indian air force, mi-17 helicopter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This will be followed by the ministerial meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael Pompeo later this year. (Photo: PTI)

India, US review defence, security, key policy issues

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh interacts with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi as he leaves after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, other Oppn leaders to attempt J&K visit today

Children walk past concertina wire during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Curbs in Srinagar back, march foiled

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: ANI)

Congress in a fresh row on ‘demonising’ of PM

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham