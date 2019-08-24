Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

2 dead, 5 injured in Maharashtra's building collapse; rescue ops continue

Around 4 people have been rescued and over 10 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

The incident occurred at a four-storey building in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi. Rescue operations continue at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Bhiwandi: At least two people died and five were critically injured in a building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at a four-storey building in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi. Around 4 people have been rescued and over 10 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

"Four people have been rescued so far (from the debris), out of which one is dead and two are critically injured," Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.

He said that the building was in a dilapidated state and was being vacated when the incident took place.

"People had informed us that the building may collapse. I along with officers reached the spot and asked to vacate the building. People had vacated the building but then some people went inside to pick their luggage. Meanwhile, the building came down. It is an 8-year-old building and was built illegally. An investigation will be done," the commissioner said.

Disaster Management Officer Santosh Kadam said that fire brigade and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out an operation to rescue people trapped in the debris.

Rescue operations continue at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi.

