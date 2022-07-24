Sunday, Jul 24, 2022 | Last Update : 05:30 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Jul 2022  Agniveer Airforce recruitment exam begins amid tight security
India, All India

Agniveer Airforce recruitment exam begins amid tight security

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2022, 1:18 pm IST

This exam is being conducted in many parts of the country including Delhi, Kanpur and Patna

Aspirants wait in a queue before appearing for the Armed Forces recruitment exam 'Agniveer', at an examination centre in Kanpur, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI )
Kanpur: The first-ever examination for the recruitment in Indian Air Force through the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme began across the country on Sunday morning amid tight police security.

This exam is being conducted in many parts of the country including Delhi, Kanpur and Patna. This exam is being conducted from July 24 to July 31 across the country.

In many cities of UP, the examination is being held for the recruitment of Agniveers in the Air Force.

In Kanpur, Police have made tight security arrangements to conduct the Agniveer Airforce examination. Along with the deployment of police personnel, Air Force personnel have also been deployed in all the examination centres.
All the centres are also being monitored by CCTV and drones.

A total of 11 centres have been assigned for the Agniveer exam, out of which six are in Kanpur Outer. The exam is being conducted in three shifts.

A total of 31,875 candidates are appearing for this exam in Kanpur today and in every shift, 625 students will attend.

Speaking to ANI, an Air Force aspirant said, "I have come here from Meerut to give Agniveer Airforce exam. We are very happy that after so much interruption we are able to give the exam. We have prepared for our exam and we will give our best."

Another student, who came for Pratapgarh said that he has come to appear for the Agniveer exam today.

The Indian Air force has received a total of 7,49,899 applications under the Agniveer recruitment scheme. This exam for the Air Force will be held till July 31.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

Following the announcement of the scheme, there have been protests against it in some states.

Tags: agniveers, agnipath scheme, agniveer airforce recruitment
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

