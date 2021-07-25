Saturday, Jul 24, 2021 | Last Update : 11:48 PM IST

JEE Main: Students from 7 rain hit Maharashtra cities to be given chance to reappear

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2021, 9:59 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2021, 9:59 pm IST

JEE Main Session 3: The third session of JEE main has been scheduled on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021

NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully. (PTI Image)
 NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully. (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Candidates from rain and landslide affected areas in Maharashtra who are unable to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 3 due to heavy rains in the state on July 25 and July 27 will be given another opportunity to appear for the test.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a social media post announced: "In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the National Testing Agency to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3."

 

"Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA", tweeted the Union Minister.

The third session of JEE main has been scheduled on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully.

In an effort to support the student community, the NTA is organizing the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March).

 

The April and May sessions were rescheduled.

The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 was also postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

