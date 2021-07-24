Saturday, Jul 24, 2021 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

  India logs 39,097 new COVID-19 cases today, daily positivity rate at 2.40%
India logs 39,097 new COVID-19 cases today, daily positivity rate at 2.40%

Published : Jul 24, 2021
Updated : Jul 24, 2021, 11:29 am IST

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,20,016 with 546 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad, India.
  A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad, India. (AP)

New Delhi: With 39,097 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.40 per cent.

The positivity rate remained below 3 per cent for the 33 consecutive days.

 

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 3,13,32,159.

The active cases further declined to 4,08,977, while it constitutes 1.31 per cent of total cases.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,20,016 with 546 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India witnessed 35,087 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,05,03,166.

As per the health ministry, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and stood at 2.22 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 97.35 per cent.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 44.45 crore samples have been tested.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 45,45,70,811 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 22, and out of these, 16,32,266 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry further informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 42,78,82,261.

