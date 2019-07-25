Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

Two Defence Industrial Corridors to be set up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

ANI
The six nodes of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Jhansi.

Defence Minister with three service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Government has decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which would cover Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) needs, government said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Finance Minister in his buDefence MIdget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it was decided to set up one of the corridors in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu which would also cover MSME needs," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply.

He also said that the six nodes of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Jhansi.

Anurag Sharma, a member from Uttar Pradesh, had sought to know whether the government has any proposal to incorporate small and medium Sector Companies in proposed Defence corridors including in the vicinity of Jhansi and nearby areas in near future.

