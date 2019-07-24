TMC delegation meets PM; requests for name change of West Bengal

The West Bengal Assembly in July 2018 had unanimously passed a resolution to change the state's name to 'Bangla'.

New Delhi: A 12-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to bring a Constitutional amendment bill to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla' in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

They informed the Prime Minister that the West Bengal Assembly has passed the bill for the name change of the state.

Earlier, in March 2017 the Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Mamata Banerjee's wish to rename her state to 'Bangla' from West Bengal, citing diplomatic confusion over a similarity with neighbouring Bangladesh.