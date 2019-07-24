Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

More than dozen bombs found in a bucket in Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 9:13 am IST

The bombs were found, when some labourers, who were hired by a real estate firm, were digging the ground near Muddanur road.

The bombs were found, when some labourers, who were hired by a real estate firm, were digging the ground near Muddanur road. They found a bucket full of crude bombs and immediately informed the police.

DSP Krishnan said: "The land is in Muddanur road. There the labourers were clearing the area for a real estate venture. At first 14 crude bombs were found in a bucket then four more bombs were found in another bucket. They might have been were buried almost 20 years ago. We will probe the matter."

An investigation is underway.

