Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati expels lone BSP K'taka MLA for 'defying' order on trust vote

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 10:20 am IST

The coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular got 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP.

The legislator, N Mahesh, had been asked by the BSP to vote in favour of the heavily outnumbered government of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Facebook)
 The legislator, N Mahesh, had been asked by the BSP to vote in favour of the heavily outnumbered government of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: The lone Bahujan Samaj Party legislator in Karnataka has been expelled by the party supremo Mayawayi over his absence from the state Assembly during trust vote on Tuesday evening.

The legislator, N Mahesh, had been asked by the BSP to vote in favour of the heavily outnumbered government of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote: “BSP MLA N Mahesh ignored the party high command's order to vote in support of the Kumaraswamy government. He remained absent. The party has taken this indiscipline very seriously and has expelled him.”

The coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular got 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP. With this, it is likely that the BJP would form the government in the state.

Earlier this month, 16 legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) - resigned and two independent legislators withdrew support to the coalition government, sending the state into a political turmoil.

Tags: karnataka crisis, hd kumaraswamy, bsp, n mahesh, congress, jd(s)

Latest From India

The Congress now has governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

With fall of K'taka govt, Congress left with govts in 4 states, 1 Union Territory

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more rain showers to the city in the next two days. (Photo: ANI)

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

An 11-day-old girl was severely injured after her bed caught fire from cow dung cakes her mother had burnt to ward off mosquitoes, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

In a bid to ward off mosquitoes, mother’s idea lands 11-day-old infant in hospital

More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

More than dozen bombs found in a bucket in Andhra Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 8 gets massive discount; grab it while stocks last

2

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

3

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

4

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

5

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham