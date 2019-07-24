Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 06:27 AM IST

India, All India

Lalu, Rudy, Shotgun among others to lose VIP security

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 6:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 6:21 am IST

This is the first full-scale review of VIP protectees by the Union home ministry after the Modi 2.0 government took charge.

Lalu Prasad Yadav
 Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: In a significant development the Centre on Tuesday removed the VIP security cover of several politicians and lawmakers, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Besides, the Union home ministry scaled down the protection category of many others after reviewing over 130 cases, sources said.

Sources further said the top level ‘Z+’ category NSG cover of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, ‘Z’ cover of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, BJP MP and former minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former BJP members Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha, newly- appointed Himachal Pradesh governor Kalraj Mishra, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, two granddaughters and a grandson of former President Pranab Mukherjee, daughter and grandson of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been taken off from the central list or has been removed. This is the first full-scale review of VIP protectees by the Union home ministry after the Modi 2.0 government took charge.

These VIPs were being secured by the armed commandos of Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF, CISF, the elite counter-terror force NSG and the Delhi police. Others, whose security has been withdrawn, include minister in Uttar Pradesh government Suresh Rana, Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Vaishali seat Veena Devi, former MP from the state Uday Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP politician Anupam Hazra, ISRO chairman K. Sivan, former scientific adviser R. Chidambaram and Congress leader Deependra Hooda.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP O.P Mathur, Achrya Pramod Krishnam, who unsuccessfully contested from the Lucknow parliamentary seat on a Congress ticket, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, former BJP MP Udit Raj and sitting BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria have also been taken off from the protection list of central security forces. The cover of Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana, Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi, former Bihar MP Sabir Ali, Congress MP from Punjab, Pratap Singh Bajwa, VC of Manipur University Adya Prasad Pandey, space scientist T.K. Alex and few others have also been taken off the central list, according to latest orders issued by the Union home ministry.

Separately, the security provided by the CAPF commandos to BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra, former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Som has been scaled down.

Tags: lalu prasad, vip security

Latest From India

This meeting was held in pursuance of a decision taken by Ministry of human resource development to use food cooked in jails for mid-day meal. (Representational Image)

In Punjab, inmates to cook midday meals for students

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC sets aside TN HC order on postings in Lokayukta

erving persons, if attired in formal civil dress, when attending homage ceremonies may also sport family medals. (Photo: File)

Now, kin can wear gallantry awards

This order for night halt of battalion commanders in forward areas are for sometime.

BSF officers asked to spend 25 nights at Indo-Pak border

MOST POPULAR

1

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

2

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

3

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

4

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

5

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham