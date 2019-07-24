Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, K’taka; schools, colleges shut today

ANI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 12:10 pm IST

Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in many places in Karnataka in the coming days.

The state is expected to receive heavy rains till July 26. (Photo: File)
 The state is expected to receive heavy rains till July 26. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod regions.

The state is expected to receive heavy rains till July 26.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, despite the rainfall, the deficiency in the state from June 1 to July 22 is 29 per cent.

"The deficiency can be attributed to the late onset of monsoon over the state and post the onset also, rain activities remained subdued during the major part of June and the first half of July," Skymet added.

Kerala has recorded 831.2 mm of rains this year as against the average rainfall of 1166.5 mm between June 1 to July 22.

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Kerala especially the northern region since yesterday. Kannur has recorded 111.6 mm of rains, Kozhikode 44 mm, Punalur 48 mm, Karipur Airport 52 mm and Kochi 18 mm.

On June 19, two shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki, nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened to control the rising water levels.

The Kerala government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Owing to the heavy downpour, the state government has announced holidays for all schools and colleges in Udupi and Kodagu districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has today issued a red alert for these two districts.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, this monsoon surge has been activated due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation which is up to mid-tropospheric levels over Odisha and adjoining areas.

Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in many places in Karnataka in the coming days.

