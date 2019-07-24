Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

BJP involved in destabilising govts, horse trading: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot told reporters here, 'Wait for the time, truth prevails in the end. These people are playing the game of finishing democracy.'

The chief minister said the Modi government had no concern for farmers, monsoon and the economy. (Photo: File)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the BJP is acting against the interest of democracy and one day the party will face a revolt. "Entire country watched what happened in Karnataka. They (BJP) are involved in destabilising governments and doing horse trading. The public is watching them and in the time to come, this will weigh on them and a revolt will happen in their own party," Gehlot said.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the Assembly, ending his 14-month long turbulent tenure.

Reacting to the developments, Gehlot told reporters here, "Wait for the time, truth prevails in the end. These people are playing the game of finishing democracy." The chief minister said the Modi government had no concern for farmers, monsoon and the economy.

"I am seeing such atmosphere for the first time that the prime minister himself is saying during election campaign that 40 MLAs from West Bengal are in touch. This behaviour of threat and arrogance is not fair. They did politics in the name of religion and pseudo nationalism," he said.

