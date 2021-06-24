Thursday, Jun 24, 2021 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India reports 54,069 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 2.91 per cent

ANI
Published : Jun 24, 2021, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2021, 10:43 am IST

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day

Students and citizens register for COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)
 Students and citizens register for COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: India recorded 54,069 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate dropped to 2.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for 17 consecutive days.
The active cases further declined to 6,27,057, taking the weekly positivity rate to 3.04 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.61 per cent.

 

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 3,00,82,778, as per Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,91,981 with 1,321 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. India witnessed 68,885 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,90,63,740.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,78,32,667 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to June 24, and out of these, 18,59,469 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 30,16,26,028 out of which 64.89 lakh vaccine doses were administrated in the last 24 hours.

 

