COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra Police force touch 51

Mumbai: At least 51 Maharashtra Police personnel, including two officers, have died of COVID-19 so far, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

More than 4,000 personnel of the state police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

"So far, 51 police personnel, including two officers, have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state, a senior police official said.

These include 34 personnel of the Mumbai Police force, he said.

Till now, over 4,000 police personnel in the state have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease. Of these, more than 3,000 personnel have recovered from the viral infection, the official said.

So far, there are 998 active cases in the state police force, including 104 officers, and all are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, he said.

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, there have been 279 incidents of assault on police in which 86 personnel received injuries, the official said, adding that 858 people have been arrested in this connection.

At least 52 incidents of attack on health professionals were also reported during the period. Stern action was initiated against people attacking those at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, he said.

Besides, 1,34,604 offences were registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the lockdown, for which 27,481 people were arrested and 84,187 vehicles were seized, he said.

So far, police have collected Rs 8.72 crore as fine for various offences during the lockdown, he said.