Rains in Bhutan affects Assam's Tamulpur, bridge washes away

This has left the locals in the region in great difficulty as people are using bamboo or banana rafts to cross the water.

As heavy rainfall in Bhutan leads to rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers washing away a bridge in Tamulpur & obstructing Tamulpur's connection to Baksa District Headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Bhutan: Heavy rainfall in Bhutan has led to a rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers in Assam which has washed away a crucial bridge connecting Tamulpur to Baksa District Headquarters.

This has left the locals in the region in great difficulty. People are using bamboo or banana rafts to cross the water.

As heavy rainfall in Bhutan leads to rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers washing away a bridge in Tamulpur & obstructing Tamulpur's connection to Baksa District Headquarters, people use bamboo and banana rafts to cross the water.

Baksa: As heavy rainfall in Bhutan leads to rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers washing away a bridge in Tamulpur & obstructing Tamulpur's connection to Baksa District Headquarters, people use bamboo and banana rafts to cross the water. #Assam pic.twitter.com/AHlglgB0SJ — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

"In Tamulpur, people are using bamboo and banana rafts to cross the water, as the bridge connecting Tamulpur to Baksa District Headquarters has been washed away in flood," a government official said.