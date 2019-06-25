Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 PM IST

India, All India

Police frisk motorists at gun point in Badaun, UP

ANI
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 8:34 pm IST

Senior officials of the police force have called the act a 'mere precautionary' move.

‘It is only so that we can respond timely if something goes wrong. Our only intention is to ensure our personnel safe during the checking,’ Senior Superintendent Ashok Kumar Tripathi said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘It is only so that we can respond timely if something goes wrong. Our only intention is to ensure our personnel safe during the checking,’ Senior Superintendent Ashok Kumar Tripathi said. (Photo: ANI)

Budaun: Police men in Wazir Nagar area of Badaun district are checking vehicles and riders at gunpoint in a video which has gone viral.

However, senior officials have called the act a 'mere precautionary' move.

"It has been our experience that people with criminal bent of mind have weapons and they don't hesitate in firing. Our officers have often suffered casualties and serious injuries in such incidents. Keeping that in mind, we are using these tactical techniques as a precaution," said Senior Superintendent Ashok Kumar Tripathi.

Videos of the police frisking people in the middle of the road in broad daylight have gone viral on the internet. With their hands up, motor cycle riders can be seen being frisked. A policeman is seen pointing a gun at the persons, while two others check the vehicles or people.

"It is only so that we can respond timely if something goes wrong. Our only intention is to ensure our personnel safe during the checking," Tripathi said.

Tags: police, gun point, ashok kumar tripathi, frisking
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Budaun

Latest From India

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passed away at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away

Participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament, TMC's Saugata Roy said if the government stops issuing advisories to the state, the party will co-operate with Centre. (Photo: ANI)

Stop issuing advisories, will co-operate: Trinamool to govt

'A decision will be taken by the police commissioner after verification,' Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said.

Ram Rahim's plea to be decided after police chief's report: Haryana jail minister

The incident occurred when a BJP worker poured petrol on the already lit effigy. (Photo: Representational)

Four BJP leaders suffer burnswhile burning effigy

MOST POPULAR

1

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

3

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

4

Why every woman must solo travel

5

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham