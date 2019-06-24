K'taka man tries to commit suicide in Vidhana Soudha washroom

Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST
More details are awaited.
Karnataka: A man, Revanna Kumar from Chikkaballapur tried to commit suicide in a washroom in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru on Monday.
He has been rushed to the hospital.
