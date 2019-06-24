Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:20 PM IST

India, All India

BJP leader’s driver drags home guard officer on bonnet of his car in Rewari

ANI
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 7:12 pm IST

‘I admit my mistake,’ the driver said later on.

The home guard officer, Monu Yadav said, ‘I stopped the car. But the driver said that this is Satish Khoda's car. They slapped me when I said that they were on the wrong side.’ (Photo: ANI)
 The home guard officer, Monu Yadav said, ‘I stopped the car. But the driver said that this is Satish Khoda's car. They slapped me when I said that they were on the wrong side.’ (Photo: ANI)

Rewari: BJP leader Satish Khoda on Monday entered into the wrong side of the road in Haryana's Rewari and when was stopped by a home guard the politician created a ruckus.

When Khoda's driver was asked to stop the car by the home guard, he rammed the car into him and dragged him along, leading to a heated argument between the two.

The home guard officer, Monu Yadav said, "I stopped the car. But the driver said that this is Satish Khoda's car. They slapped me when I said that they were on the wrong side."

However, the driver of the car said, "I had taken the car on the wrong side. Then the officer on duty stopped me. I pleaded with him. But he objected during which time I drove the car ahead. The officer got dragged along for around 300 metres. I admit my mistake."

Tags: satish khoda, bjp, home guard officer, rewari, haryana
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Jharkhand mob lynching: Five men have been arrested and two policemen suspended. Police on the lookout for more accused.(Photo: Representational)

Jharkhand mob killing: Five arrested, two police officers suspended

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

MOST POPULAR

1

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

2

Why every woman must solo travel

3

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

4

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

5

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham