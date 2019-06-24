Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

ANI
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 10:58 am IST

Of the 10 subdivisions of central India, Odisha is the only one to receive normal rainfall.

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: Representational image)
 The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: With the progress of monsoon still remaining sluggish, 84 per cent of the meteorological subdivisions have recorded deficient rainfall, MeT department data shows.

According to the Central Water Commission data, of the 91 major reservoirs in the country, 80 per cent have storage below normal. Of these, 11 have zero per cent storage, making the water crisis acute.

The official rainfall season starts from June 1 to September 30, but the overall monsoon deficiency until June 22 still remains around 39 per cent.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 25 per cent have recorded “deficient” rainfall, while six subdivisions recorded precipitation classified under the “large deficient” category.

Odisha and Lakshadweep subdivisions have recorded “normal” rainfall. While Jammu Kashmir and East Rajasthan recorded “excess” rainfall, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands-registered rainfall under the “large excess” category.

The India Meteorological Department has four divisions – east and the northeast, south peninsula, central India and northwest India.

The east and northeast India division comprise northeastern states and eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal and all have registered deficient rainfall.

Of the 10 subdivisions of central India, Odisha is the only one to receive normal rainfall.

Four subdivisions, including three from the Maharashtra – Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra – have recorded rainfall in the category of “large deficient”. The east Madhya Pradesh subdivision has also recorded rainfall in the same category.

Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra subdivisions have been facing a drought-like situation, with water levels in reservoirs reaching extremely low levels.

Although the Gujarat and Saurashtra and the Kutch subdivisions under central India have recorded “deficient” rainfall, Cyclone Vayu helped bring down some of the shortfall.

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively.

Of ten divisions in the south peninsula division, eight are deficient. The Andaman and Nicobar Island subdivision recorded “large excess” rainfall, the only one under this category in the country, while Lakshadweep recorded “normal” rainfall.

With Chennai reeling under a severe water crisis, the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal subdivision has a deficiency of nearly 38 per cent.

Monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal onset date. Its progress was halted for more than a week due to Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea, causing delay in its advancement in several parts.

The situation, however, is likely to improve. The IMD on Sunday said monsoon has further advanced into east Uttar Pradesh, some parts of central Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Tags: monsoon, imd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

Soon after the Pulwama terror attack, India pulled out its Navy from an exercise and deployed a major part of its fleet, including nuclear and conventional submarines, close to Pakistani territorial waters.

Post-Balakot, Navy hunted for Pakistan sub for 21 days

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman falls asleep in flight, wakes up alone in dark

2

Cop who arrested Indira Gandhi in 1977, passed away at 91

3

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

4

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

5

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham