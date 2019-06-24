Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

22-yr-old Jharkhand man beaten up, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', dies

He was admitted to Sadar hospital on Sunday morning and then referred to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur.

 An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational Image)

Jamshedpur: A 22-year-old man died on Sunday after he was beaten up by locals and later arrested on suspicion of theft here in Saraikela Kharsawanand.

The deceased has been identified as Tabrez.

Tabrez's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

"Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrez's relative Maqsood Alam said while speaking to ANI.

"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

