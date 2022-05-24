Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

  Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

May 24, 2022
Updated : May 24, 2022, 1:32 pm IST

Chief Minister Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has shunted out Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet.

Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.

 

Police have been directed to register a case against him.

I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet, the chief minister said in a video message.

Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

